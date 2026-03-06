Siakam (wrist) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Siakam missed three consecutive games due to a left wrist sprain before returning against the Clippers on Wednesday, when he finished with 29 points, five rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer over 30 minutes in a 130-107 loss. The probable tag suggests that the veteran forward will be available for Friday's contest, though his official status should be announced closer to tip-off.