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Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Questionable for Saturday
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1 min read
Siakam is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs with a right knee sprain.
Siakam is trying to end a six-game absence Saturday. If the star forward returns versus San Antonio, fewer minutes would be available to Jarace Walker in the frontcourt.
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