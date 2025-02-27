Siakam ended Wednesday's 111-91 victory over the Raptors with 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes.
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner led the way for the Pacers in this win, but there's no question Siakam posted a solid showing on both ends of the court as well, ending just two boards shy of what would've been his third double-double of the month. Siakam is averaging 19.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of February.
