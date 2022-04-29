Ingram totaled 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Suns.

It was an impressive performance from the 24-year-old, who recorded a double-double involving assists for the first time since early February, but it wasn't enough to keep the Pelicans' season alive. Ingram averaged 27.0 points, 6.2 boards, 6.2 assists and 1.8 threes in six games against the Suns, and it will be interesting to see if he can come close to that production in 2022-23 with the benefit of having CJ McCollum at his side all season.