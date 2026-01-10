Queen racked up 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's 128-107 victory over the Wizards.

This was the second triple-double of Queen's career and he set new career highs in boards and dimes. The rookie has been rolling over the past month, flirting with mid-round value behind averages of 12.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.