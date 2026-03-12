Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Chips in 19 points vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson finished Wednesday's 122-111 victory over Toronto with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes.
Williamson helped close things out for the Pelicans with seven of his 19 points coming in the fourth quarter, and he finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Trey Murphy (28 points) and Dejounte Murray (27 points). Over his last five outings, Williamson has averaged 21.0 points on 71.0 percent shooting along with 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 steals over 30.2 minutes per game.
