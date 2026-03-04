default-cbs-image
Williamson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game in Sacramento.

Williamson played through the ankle issue in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, but with Thursday's game being the first of a back-to-back set against the 14-49 Kings, it wouldn't be shocking to see Williamson take the night off. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Saddiq Bey and Derik Queen.

