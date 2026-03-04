Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game in Sacramento.
Williamson played through the ankle issue in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, but with Thursday's game being the first of a back-to-back set against the 14-49 Kings, it wouldn't be shocking to see Williamson take the night off. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Saddiq Bey and Derik Queen.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Returns with 24 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sidelined with sprained ankle•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Leaves early with ankle injury•