Williamson ended Wednesday's 122-88 loss to Denver with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.

Williamson played through a foot issue, returning to action after missing the previous game. While it was good to see him back on the floor, it was certainly not his best performance. Whether the injury played a part in his lack of production is anyone's guess. What is clear is how bad New Orleans has been to begin the season. The hope is that Williamson can get things back on track from both a personal level and a team level when the team travels to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday.