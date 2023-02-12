Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Sunday that Williamson aggravated his right hamstring injury and will be sidelined for several more weeks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson, who last played Jan. 2, had recently progressed to 3-on-3 work in practice and was expected to be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, but he'll now be sidelined at least through the end of February and quite likely the first half of March, if not longer. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has missed 169 games -- and counting -- while playing in only 114 contests since being drafted. If he doesn't play in at least 12 more games this season, he'll have missed the majority of the regular season in three of his first four NBA campaigns. Injuries have certainly been the prevailing narrative of Williamson's career so far, but when available, he's been nothing short of an All-NBA talent. In his prolonged absence, the seventh-place Pelicans will continue to rely heavily on CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. Williamson may have a chance to return to action when the fantasy playoffs begin in many leagues, but managers in redraft formats may be better off dropping him in favor of a healthy player in light of his latest setback.