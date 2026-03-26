Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (ankle) is available for Thursday's meeting with the Pelicans.
Thompson is good to go for the second leg of a back-to-back set, so make sure you've got him active. The 23-year-old swingman has racked up 12 steals over his past three games.
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