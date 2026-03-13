Thompson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Thompson is expected to miss a fifth consecutive game on Friday as he remains on the injury report with a right ankle sprain. On Mar. 7, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned it would be "a minute" before the wing returned appear to be playing, but the doubtful tag suggests Thompson is trending in the right direction. Marcus Sasser is expected to remain in the starting lineup in his place, while Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter should continue to see expanded roles.