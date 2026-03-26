default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Thompson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Thompson is probable for ankle injury management, so this is not something his fantasy managers need to be overly concerned with. Thompson finished Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to the Hawks with 18 points (9-11 FG), four rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes.

More News