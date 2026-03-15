Thompson totaled four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.

Following a four-game absence with an ankle sprain, Thompson chipped in across the board for the Pistons on Sunday. The third-year forward didn't appear to face a minutes restriction in his return. Since the All-Star break, Thompson has averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game over nine contests.