Thompson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Thompson has been upgraded from probable to available and will end a five-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. In seven outings before picking up the injury, Thompson averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.1 minutes per contest.