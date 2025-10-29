Thompson (illness) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Thompson has been dealing with an illness, which threatened to sideline him. The 22-year-old forward has played well over the course of the first four games of the season, averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from the floor.