The Pistons exercised Diallo's (finger) $5.2 million team option for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Diallo will be making the same salary for the second year in a row after inking a one-year, $5.2 million deal with Detroit last August. Though the 6-foot-5 wing is a well-below-average shooter (27.7 percent career three-point shooter, 63.4 percent free-throw shooter), he rebounds well for his size and excels at converting in the paint. Assuming that he's now made a full recovery from the sprained left finger that sidelined him for the Pistons' final 16 games of the 2021-22 season, Diallo should have a consistent role on Detroit's second unit to begin the upcoming campaign.