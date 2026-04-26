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Huerter (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Magic.

Huerter injured his left hip during Saturday's Game 3 loss to Orlando and was unable to return. Caris LeVert and Javonte Green would be in line for larger roles in Detroit's rotation if Huerter is unable to play in Game 4 on Monday.

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