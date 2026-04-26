This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Questionable for Game 4
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Huerter (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Magic.
Huerter injured his left hip during Saturday's Game 3 loss to Orlando and was unable to return. Caris LeVert and Javonte Green would be in line for larger roles in Detroit's rotation if Huerter is unable to play in Game 4 on Monday.