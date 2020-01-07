Play

Kennard (knee) is still without a timetable for a return, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Kennard was set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the team has yet to reveal anything new on the guard's status. Per Beard, the team has announced that they will provide an update when there is something new to report. Kennard has been sidelined since Dec. 23 due to knee soreness.

More News
Our Latest Stories