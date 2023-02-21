The Magic waived Hampton on Tuesday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, as reports surfaced prior to the All-Star break that Orlando had been considering waiving the young guard to allow him to find more opportunity elsewhere. He was selected by the Nuggets in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft before getting traded to Orlando later that season. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.9 minutes across 64 appearances (14 starts) in 2021-22, but the Magic declined his fourth-year team option for 2023-24 this past October and haven't included in the rotation for an extended period this season. He'll be free to join another team after he clears waivers, but he may have to settle for a G League deal or a contract with a foreign club.