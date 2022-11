Gray totaled 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Gray paced his squad in both scoring and rebounding, and he notched his second double-double through six games this season. However, turnovers have been a glaring issue for Gray of late, as he's finished with four or more turnovers in three of his last four matchups.