Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Won't return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to a sprained right thumb, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ingram left Wednesday's contest in the first half with what we now know is a sprained thumb. Per Murphy, Ingram had X-rays, which came back negative. The injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the contest, which could open up more playing time for Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick. Ingram's next chance to play will come Friday at Boston.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Heads to locker room•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Nears double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Efficient performance vs. Atlanta•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 30 points•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Drops 26 in OT win over Warriors•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Game-high 29 points in loss•