Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to a sprained right thumb, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram left Wednesday's contest in the first half with what we now know is a sprained thumb. Per Murphy, Ingram had X-rays, which came back negative. The injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the contest, which could open up more playing time for Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick. Ingram's next chance to play will come Friday at Boston.