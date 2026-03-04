Quickley logged 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.

Quickley was a bright spot for the Raptors as the team dropped to 35-26 on the season. Toronto's starting point guard is in the midst of a hot stretch with averages of 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers over his last six games.