Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Quickley is dealing with right foot plantar fasciitis, which could cost him a second straight contest. With Brandon Ingram (heel) also a question mark for Wednesday, the Raptors could need Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter to handle additional playmaking duties in the backcourt.
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