Quickley had 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over the Wizards.

Quickley recorded just his sixth double-double of the season, taking full advantage of what was certainly a favorable matchup. He has now scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games, averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 three-pointers during that span. With Toronto looking to win as many games as possible down the stretch, Quickley should be able to flirt with top 50 value moving forward.