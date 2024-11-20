Share Video

Quickley (elbow) will not play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley has yet to be cleared for contact and was limited to individual drills at Wednesday's practice. He was given at least a one-week timetable back on Nov. 12, but it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

