Quickley registered 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-93 win over the Nets.

Quickley got off to a good start following the All-Star break as he registered his first 20-point performance since Feb. 9 against the Rockets. He's gotten more opportunities in Toronto and has started in all 20 games he's played with his new squad. Quickley is averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from three with the Raptors, all of which would be career highs if those numbers are maintained.