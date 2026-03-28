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Quickley (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley will miss a fourth straight outing due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which means Jamal Shead will likely remain in the starting lineup. Quickley's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Detroit.

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