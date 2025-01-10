Poeltl registered 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Even with Toronto's preferred starting five completely healthy for the first time this season, Poeltl continues to rack up stats. He tied his season high with three swipes Thursday and dished out his most assists since Dec. 7, when he posted a season-high seven dimes. Over his last seven appearances, the veteran center has averaged 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 72.9 percent from the field.