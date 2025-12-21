Poeltl (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Poeltl is tending to a minor back injury, and head coach Darko Rajakovic said Saturday that the team wants to give him enough time to recover so that the injury doesn't linger deeper into the season. Poeltl has already missed two games due to the issue and is at risk of missing a third Sunday. If he winds up sitting, Sandro Mamukelashvili would likely draw another start.