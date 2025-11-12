Poeltl posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Toronto's 119-109 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Poeltl was cleared to play Tuesday after he sat out the Raptors' second game of a back-to-back set in Saturday's loss to the 76ers while tending to a back issue. The injury didn't appear to bother him much against Brooklyn, as he played a season-high 30 minutes while logging a second straight double-double. Poeltl has averaged 10.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 24.9 minutes per contest across three games in November.