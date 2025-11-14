Poeltl finished Thursday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 20 minutes.

It was an efficient night from the field and the charity stripe for Poeltl, who finished with the third-most points on the Raptors behind Scottie Barnes (28) and Immanuel Quickley (25). Through four games in November, Poeltl has averaged 13.0 points on 74.1 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 26.1 minutes per game.