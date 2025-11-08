Poeltl ended Friday's 109-97 win over the Hawks with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes.

Poeltl produced arguably his best performance of the season, recording his first double-double. In his second game since returning from an ongoing back concern, Poeltl's playing time also increased to 25 minutes, an encouraging sign for anyone who has held him through the early-season struggles. While things are trending in the right direction, it should be noted that the Raptors were on the first game of a back-to-back, meaning there is a chance Poeltl misses Saturday's game against the 76ers.