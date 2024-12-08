Poeltl posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Mavericks.

An illness prevented Poeltl from playing against the Thunder on Thursday, but the veteran big man was able to return for Saturday's bout. He finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Gradey Dick (27), and Poeltl's seven assists were a season high. Over his last 10 outings, Poeltl has averaged 18.0 points on 63.8 percent shooting, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.