Poeltl (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After participating in Monday's practice, Poeltl is trending in the right direction for Tuesday. The big man is trying to end a three-game absence with a back issue. If Poeltl returns to the lineup, rookie first-rounder Collin Murray-Boyles would likely revert back to the bench and lose some streaming upside.