Siakam (adductor) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Siakam hasn't placed since Nov. 4 due to a right adductor strain, but he's appears on track to return Monday. The star forward may be limited during his first game action in nearly a month, but he'll likely still reclaim a spot in the starting five. Over his first nine appearances of the campaign (all starts), Siakam posted 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game.