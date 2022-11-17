Young posted 12 points (6-9 FG), eight rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 victory over the Heat.

Young had started his team's last two contests heading into Wednesday, but he was just as effective off the bench in this one. He shot with efficiency from the field and missed his first double-double of the season by two rebounds. Young seems unlikely to provide this type of production going forward, however, as he's scored in double figures just twice through 13 games.