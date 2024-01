Young chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jontay Porter played just six minutes because he was poked in the eye, but even though he was cleared to return, the Raptors opted for smaller lineups. Young put together arguably his best performance of the season, so it will be interesting to see if this earns him a larger role going forward.