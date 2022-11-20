Young recorded 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Young made the most of his opportunities from the field and fell just one rebound shy of his first double-double. The Georgia Tech product has started each of his team's last four matchups due to numerous injuries to Toronto's frontcourt, and he's scored in double figures in three of the four starts.