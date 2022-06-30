Young and the Raptors agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $16 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Young's deal also includes performance incentives, so he'll remain with the Raptors for 2022-23 after joining the team via trade in February. He remains somewhat buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Khem Birch, but he should retain a role in the Raptors' rotation after averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest with the Spurs and Raptors in 2021-22.