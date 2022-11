Spalding (Achilles) compiled five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and a block over 15 minutes in Thursday's game versus the Hustle.

Spalding had been sidelined early in the season by an Achilles issue dating back to 2021. He has finally recovered to the point of making his season debut, playing 15 minutes off the bench. Spalding will presumably continue to be eased back into action following his extended layoff, but he's off to a decent start.