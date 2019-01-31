Raymond Spalding: Waived by Mavericks
Spalding was waived by the Mavericks on Thursday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Spalding was the roster casualty needed to create space for the influx of players coming over in the team's blockbuster trade with the Knicks on Thursday. The 21-year-old is averaging 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and a combined 4.0 blocks/steals per game in the G League and will look to latch on elsewhere as depth.
