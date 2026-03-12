Sengun is questionable to play Friday versus the Pelicans due to low back pain.

Friday's contest will be the fourth game in six days for the Rockets, and with a matchup against the 19-44 Pelicans, the Rockets' medical staff may opt to give Sengun a rest day. If he is forced to the sidelines, Clint Capela would have a chance to start, and Kevin Durant could see some increased playmaking responsibilities.