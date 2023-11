Brooks closed with 24 points (9-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and four steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Brooks came two points shy of tying his season-high scoring mark and drained a season-best six threes, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Rockets to victory against LeBron James and the Lakers. This outing might spark Brooks up, as he was coming off five straight outings with 10 or fewer points before this showing against Los Angeles.