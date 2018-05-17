Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot off bench in Game 2 win
Gordon posted 27 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Gordon parlayed a second consecutive strong shooting performance into a postseason-high scoring total, one that also co-led the Rockets on the night. The veteran guard certainly has the ability to heat up from the field and provide a significant offensive boost off the bench, something that will likely be needed in each game moving forward for Houston to have a chance to dethrone the reigning NBA champs. Gordon is encouragingly shooting 50.0 percent over the first two games of the series after posting a sub-35-percent success rate in three of the final four games of the semifinal round, and he'll look to keep his hot hand going during Sunday's pivotal Game 3.
