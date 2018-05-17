Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot off bench in Game 2 win

Gordon posted 27 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Gordon parlayed a second consecutive strong shooting performance into a postseason-high scoring total, one that also co-led the Rockets on the night. The veteran guard certainly has the ability to heat up from the field and provide a significant offensive boost off the bench, something that will likely be needed in each game moving forward for Houston to have a chance to dethrone the reigning NBA champs. Gordon is encouragingly shooting 50.0 percent over the first two games of the series after posting a sub-35-percent success rate in three of the final four games of the semifinal round, and he'll look to keep his hot hand going during Sunday's pivotal Game 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories