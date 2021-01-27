Gordon poured in 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to accompany four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes Tuesday in a 107-88 win over the Wizards.

With John Wall and Victor Oladipo starting together for the first time, Gordon moved to the second unit, but the 32-year-old still managed to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive game. The Rockets remained without one of their higher-usage players in Christian Wood (ankle) on Tuesday; once he's back in action, Gordon could see both his playing time and field-goal opportunities begin to trend down. For the time being, though, Gordon is probably worth holding for fantasy managers in 12-team leagues who need his points and threes.