Gordon totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 win over the Pistons.

Gorden couldn't find his shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to lead the game in scoring with his 17 attempts from the field. He was able to rebound nicely from his last performance, when he was held to only nine points over 31 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.