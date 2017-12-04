Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 22 points Sunday

Gordon scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with one rebound, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 win against the Lakers.

Since Chris Paul's return, Gordon's offensive production has begun to slide in his five games as a reserve. Averaging 19.4 points overall, the Houston guard is averaging 12.0 points in six games while coming off of the bench. Gordon's reliance on three-pointers has not changed, averaging 7.8 attempts. However, he is shooting 21.2 percent from beyond the arc since leaving the starting lineup.