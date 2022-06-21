Wall exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wall didn't play a single game during the 2021-22 campaign as the team prioritized the development of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter. The 2010 first-round pick turned down the opportunity to play as a reserve and instead focused on individual development in anticipation of a potential trade. Both sides are expected to work through a resolution to Wall's tenure in Houston during the offseason, but if he's not traded this summer, he'll look for a buyout agreement during the 2022-23 season, per Michael Scotto of USA Today.