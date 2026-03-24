Rockets' Kevin Durant: Drops 40 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant collected 40 points (15-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to the Bulls.
Durant turned in an elite shooting performance, and yet it wasn't enough to guide Houston to a victory against an inferior Chicago squad. This marks the second time in 68 appearances this season that he's reached the 40-point mark. Durant is knocking down 57.5 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last six games.
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