Durant accumulated 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Durant extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five outings, and one thing that has stood out in that span is his effectiveness. He's shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from three. Durant has reached the 20-point threshold in all but one of his last 11 appearances, and his role as one of the Rockets' go-to options on offense isn't under any threat despite the variety of options the team has. Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since the All-Star break.